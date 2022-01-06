COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–Columbus City Schools is four days back from break and is still juggling staffing issues due to coronavirus and is pushing some school buildings to go virtual.

South High School student Daizhon Cox wants to be in the classroom.

“For South, we haven’t been in you know all week and today’s Thursday, so this is the fourth day virtual,” said Cox.

He’s frustrated not knowing what’s next.

Staffing issues have some Columbus City Schools going virtual. Some for a day and others for longer.

“For me, I’d rather you, ‘tell us hey you know what you’re going to be at home for the next two weeks until we get enough subs or we get enough teachers to come back,’” said Cox.

The district addressed remote learning at Tuesday’s school board meeting

“It’s no secret we’re having some staffing challenges since the return,” said Superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon.

A mom, Manda Thaxton, said she’s lucky her 2nd grader has been in-person all week.

“Last week we got a message from her teacher saying, ‘Hey just be ready make sure your Google Classroom is ready to go because at any moment this can happen.'”

Thaxton is a full-time caretaker for an elderly family member. She recalled the struggles of virtual learning.

“Because I have a child that is hyperactive changing schedules is really, really rough on her mental health she doesn’t deal well with surprise changes,” said Thaxton.

Cox said he hopes his school is off the virtual list for Friday.

“You know kids are starting to say that’s unfair right now,” said Cox. “I have friends that’s in school right now learning but also I have some friends at home that’s not doing anything so it’s just a matter of this isn’t fair.”

The district is monitoring the number of staff calling out sick every day. Columbus City Schools is getting out their list of virtual schools as early as they can and some buildings may be added day of.

The following schools will be in remote learning and will NOT hold in-person classes on Friday, January 7:

Beatty Park Elementary School

Buckeye Middle School

Burroughs Elementary School

Devonshire Alternative Elementary School

Dominion Middle School

Duxberry Park Alternative Elementary School

East Columbus Elementary School

Fairmoor Elementary School

Hilltonia Middle School

Huy Elementary School

Independence High School

Johnson Park Middle School

Maize Elementary School

Moler Elementary School

Oakland Park Alternative Elementary School

Oakmont Elementary School

Parsons Elementary School

Sherwood Middle School

South High School 7-12

West Broad Elementary School

West High School

Windsor STEM Academy PreK-6

Woodward Park Middle School and 6th Grade at Walden

Yorktown Middle School

Families who need a Chromebook computer can pick up a device from the school between 8:30 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Teachers and staff at these schools are expected to report on-site for their normal work schedule. The remainder of CCS schools will be in person and operate on their normal bell schedules on Friday, Jan. 7.

A total of three (3) will return to in-person learning on Friday, January 7:

Linden-McKinley STEM Academy 7-12

Walnut Ridge High School

Whetstone High School

Athletics for Friday, January 7

All middle school athletic practices and games for the remote schools are canceled .

. All high school athletic practices and games will continue as planned.