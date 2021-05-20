CCS gets parents ready for kids returning and learning in the next school year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With only a few weeks left until summer, preparing parents and students for next school year is a top priority for Columbus City Schools.

On Thursday evening the district announced part of their academic plan. Superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon says they’re going to be focused on more resources when it comes to academics, but also social-emotional health.

“Tonight is dedicated to you parents and students to hear about what’s happening next year for your student. We’re calling it reopening 2.0,” Dr. Dixon announced.

The Columbus City Schools Virtual Engagement Session focused on what school will look like. It’s planning on adding literacy specialists and a slew of resources to help students maintain or re-learn academic skills that were lost during the pandemic or over the summer break.

“Tutoring, both online and in person, as well as technology resources … provide customizable, state-aligned tutorials for our students and for our high school students, including ACT, SAT and AccuPlace preparation,” explained Kenton Lee, the Director of Secondary Curriculum.

Along with that focus on accelerated learning, Federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds will be used to prioritize social emotional health.

“Several of our departments are receiving additional team members – our psychology, speech therapy, occupational and physical therapy teams are growing. In addition to those out nursing and counseling teams are also growing significantly,” said Kyra Scholenbach.

Students yet again will all be given laptops for assignments inside and outside of school, along with internet hot spots.

This goes along with their online digital option called BlendED, which will have full time CCS teachers dedicated to those students.

“We want to make sure that you understand it is our school without walls,” explained Director of Instruction and Curriculum, Alyse Clark. “But it is a school, so those things you might not have been able to access this year you will be able to access next year, for example, gifted service.”

Of the 2,000 spots for BlendED, the district says 500 are filled. Enrollment ends May 28th.

“We’re going to be inclusive of all students, even more so than what we’ve been in the past, and we’re going to make sure parents have more resources in every single school,” said Dixon.

The district will cover more re-opening plans next Tuesday in another virtual family-engagement session. It says it will focus on COVID mitigation, transportation, and safety.