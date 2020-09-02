CCS equipping families for remote learning

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The state’s largest school district is equipping families for a virtual start to the school year.

Wednesday, Columbus City Schools students and parents visited their school buildings in-person for the first time since spring.

“I don’t like it here, I love it,” said Bryleigh Cobb, a student at Alpine Elementary School.

The soon-to-be second grade student said she’s excited to start classes, but disappointed she won’t see her friends in person.

“I want to see my friends more, but I am going to see my friends on the Zoom meetings,” she said.

“They want their friends. They want to be able to hug their friends, so explaining that they won’t be able to do that is probably the hardest part about all of this,” added Bryleigh’s mother Brittany Cobb.

The family was visiting the school briefly Wednesday to pick up instructional material and a Chromebook computer for remote learning. Some teachers customized packets with notes, treats and extra information for their incoming students. The “Gear-Up” event was happening less than a week before classes resumed at CCS schools.

“Student achievement is definitely our goal and our purpose, as well as making sure our students are socially-emotionally well and healthy,” explained Rhonda Peeples, the principal at Alpine Elementary School.

Peeples said her staff at the K-3 school spent at least three days organizing bags of materials for students, but she said the preparation for the school year has been happening since the COVID-19 health crisis initially derailed in-person learning in March.

“We [want to] make sure that our parents and our students are acclimated to what the virtual expectations and norms are when school begins,” she said.

Over the summer, Columbus City Schools has been revamping and improving its online curriculum in preparation for a first quarter of remote learning. The district pushed the start of the school year back several weeks to allow time for professional development workshops.

“I have a staff who is committed and dedicated to doing whatever it takes to ensure our Columbus City Schools students are successful,” Peeples said.

Some parents said they’ve been impressed with the effort and individual attention from teachers during a challenging transition.

“We’re not trying to guess on what needs to be done. So it’ll be nice that she’ll be getting some more one-on-one with her teachers, and actually more like a classroom setting even though it’s still virtual,” Brittany Cobb said.

She added the family appreciates the safety measures, but look forward to returning to a normal learning model.

“We just keep looking to the future and hope by the second nine weeks they’ll be in class, at least a couple of days for sure,” she said.

Classes start remotely on September 8th. If COVID-19 cases numbers show consistent improvement, the district plans to move forward with a hybrid learning model.

Columbus City Schools is also expanding its meal program to offer food to students while they’re learning remotely. You can find times and locations of meal distributions by clicking here.