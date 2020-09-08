CCS asking for patience as students start school year remotely

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Students in Ohio’s largest school district are starting a historic school year. The first day of virtual classes in Columbus City Schools came with some unique challenges.

“I want to make sure my grades are the best I can have them. And me missing school, that’s going to be hard doing that,” said Medina Middle School student Joshua Peaks.

Tuesday, the eighth-grade student set up his school-issued laptop computer with notepads and pencils at the family’s kitchen counter and logged into the online learning academy early in anticipation of his first day. The fall online curriculum includes Zoom meetings with teachers and students, but Peaks said he and many of his classmates ran into technical issues joining the class discussions.

By late morning, he had completely missed at least three courses.

“I just want him to get his classes in on time. I don’t want it to look like he’s not doing what he’s supposed to be doing as a student,” said Peaks’s mother Cynthia Cooper.

Cooper worried about the issue derailing her son’s classwork, but said district staff and the school principal were quick to help troubleshoot and communicate with his teachers.

Tuesday morning, CCS superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon urged families to be patient with the system.

“It’s not perfect. We don’t expect to be perfect… because a perfect setting is if our students were in our classrooms,” she said.

After classes unexpectedly moved online in March, the district spent the following months adjusting the curriculum and working out best practices. The start of classes was pushed back several weeks to accommodate for additional professional development for teachers and staff.

“It’s been a learning culture that we’ve created this summer, making sure the lessons that the students have are amazing lessons,” Dixon said.

The superintendent stressed the district is expecting academic success from its students but realizes many will need additional attention and structure.

“Our students’ social-emotional well-being is more important right now than learning science, math, and social studies,” she explained.

Peaks praised his teachers’ flexibility and said outside of technical glitches, he’s confident in their abilities.

“They can teach through very different conditions and tough times, so I’m worried but I’m not worried at the same time,” he said.

Dixon and the Board of Education are weighing decisions with Columbus Public Health, but hope to return to partial in-person learning by October.

“Until we get our students back, we’re going to continue to work together and do the best we can for our students and our families and our staff,” Dixon said.

The district will continue its free Fuel Up meal program on Wednesday, with distribution sites throughout greater Columbus. Find details here.