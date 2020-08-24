CCS administrator resigns after ethics violation

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A top administrator with the Columbus City School District has resigned after the district discovered she was allegedly working a similar position for a Philadelphia area school district.

The school district confirmed Monday that Dr. Tracy Ocasio resigned last Thursday, That move came two days after she was placed on paid administrative leave.

Ocasio served as the district’s Chief Academic Officer, starting the position on Aug. 1, 2019.

In a letter to Ocasio about her paid leave, the district said she allegedly violated “Ohio ethics and conflict of interest laws, Board policies, and the Licensure Code of Professional Conduct for Ohio Educators.”

According to reports, Ocasio began working for the Philadelphia School District in May in the Office of Academic Supports, making $140,000, while also continuing her work for the Columbus School District, making $137,108 per year.

As of last week, Ocasio no longer worked for the Philadelphia School District.