CCAD fashion show has participants excited to show their work

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–The fashion industry’s brightest young stars in Columbus will showcase their clothing designs at the 2021 Columbus College of Art & Design’s Fashion Show.

Last spring, the pandemic forced CCAD to cancel the 2020 annual runway event, so organizers came up with a safe way to showcase the student designers.

“We came up with idea of the drive-in theatre kind of idea in pre-taping it and students have been so excited,” said Suzanne Cotton, Chair of the CCAD Fashion Design Program.

The fashion show takes place online with a virtual presentation and a socially distanced in-person experience at the Easton Community Drive-In.

“It’s almost like I’m still in shock. Everything we’ve been through as far as the pandemic everything, to get to show it now is great,” said JoVaughn Salaam, a senior student at CCAD.

Eighteen student designers will showcase their one-of-a-kind looks in the pre-taped runway show.

“Basically, I was just inspired by my father, and we just talked about his past and what it was like growing up in Dayton in the 80s and 90s and just how rough it was from where he was from,” said

Salaam.

After a year of online classes and working on his collection from home, Salaam feels excited to showcase his streetwear collection.”

“So, the V stands for Vonno, short for JoVaughn which my grandfather always called me growing up, so I just kind of stuck with it,” said Salaam.

The featured designers will showcase diverse themes using a range of materials.

“I named my collection air d’été, it’s French for summer air,” said Brooke Robertson, a senior student at CCAD.

Robertson said she has always been inspired by resort-wear collections.

“I love the idea of making a summer collection but focusing in on more of the silhouettes, and the texture of the fabric,” said Robertson.

After a year of uncertainty, the student designers are ready for their looks to hit the runway.

“I’m just excited to show off what I’ve been you know, hiding and working on all year,” said Robertson.

“To really get to show it now….it’s great that my story and as far my dad’s as well is able to come out through clothing and this art,” said Salaam.

The annual fashion show also serves as a fundraiser that provides scholarships for student artists and designers across CCAD’s 12 undergraduate majors.

“You know a big celebration, just to have people in Columbus see their work and maybe present some interesting opportunities,” said Cotton.

To learn more about the student fashion designers and their collection, visit: https://www.ccadfashionshow.com/