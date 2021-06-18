CCAD Art Camp targets second-year students to give them a chance at better success in college

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–After a year spent learning from home, incoming sophomores at the Columbus College of Art & Design (CCAD) are stepping on campus for the first time as students this weekend. They are participating in a four-day art camp called “Camp In Real Life.” It gives students the opportunity to meet friends and faculty in person and collaborate on creative projects.

“Just beautiful really like, things that I took for granted before like just seeing people. We’ve had such a bonding experience, but we’ve never seen each other,” said Nia Jeans, an incoming sophomore at CCAD.

Meeting her fellow classmates for the first time on Friday afternoon brought a wave of emotions for the sophomore.

“I’ve exchanged more hugs in the past day than I have in the past year,” said Jeans.

CCAD faculty and staff created the camp to bring 100 of the students from last year’s freshman class on campus for the first time.

“The data is clear, we know that those students that have that good first year experience are more likely to persist,” said Tom Gattis, Dean of Undergraduate Studies at CCAD.

Over the four days of camp, the rising sophomores are staying in the residence halls and experiencing the technology and equipment available to them as they collaborate on building a larger-than-life, interactive sculpture.

“We’re trying to build community and so when they come to campus in the fall they’re going to know one another and it’s really cool because we’re already starting to see people connect,” said Bayli Frizz, a CCAD Student Leader of the camp.

“I’m glad to be back here and I’m glad to feel like we’re transitioning into a sense of normalcy because I miss people, I like people, I thrive from people,” said Nina Wells, a fellow CCAD Student Leader.

After a difficult year, of uncertainty and online learning due to the pandemic, Jeans said being part of this camp full of creative people will be a moment in time she will always cherish.

“And it’s just something really impactful and special that I’ll remember for the rest of my life,” said Jeans.

To learn more about CAMP IRL & to see the final debut of the student project on Sunday, June 20, visit: https://www.ccad.edu/