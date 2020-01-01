CBJ head coach John Tortorella fined $20,000 for profanity-laced press conference after controversial loss

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)– The NHL has announced Columbus Blue Jackets’ head coach John Tororella has been fined $20,000 for his profanity-laced press conference after a controversial loss Sunday night.
Tortorella argued the whistle was blown at 19.2 and the decision not to reset the clock cost his team the game and led to an injury to goalie Joonas Korpisalo, who left the ice after trying to block a shot in the first-round of the subsequent shootout.
Korpisalo’s injury came during a shootout after nobody scored during an overtime period.
“Refs don’t do their freaking job and now we lose the game and we lose our goalie. So the chain of events, if it was done right, we don’t lose our goalie and we win the hockey game,” said Tortorella after the loss to the Chicago Blackhawks. “The stubbornness tonight by the officials, and by the league and by Toronto, however it’s supposed to work, screws us.”
