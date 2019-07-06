CBJ defenceman Nutivaara offers up unique #bottlecapchallenge

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The videos of celebrities kicking the cap off of a bottle have probably already popped up on your social media with the hashtag #bottlecapchallenge.

The goal of the challenge is to kick the cap off of a bottle without knocking off the bottle.

Now, even one Columbus Blue Jackets player has gotten in on the act.

Markus Nutivaara, a defenceman with the Blue Jackets, posted a video of his bottle cap challenge to Instagram Friday. However, instead of Nutivaara kicking the cap off the bottle, his dachshund does the honors.

The dog was successful in the attempt, and looked a little suprised when it was successful.

Nutivaara has now challenged fellow Blue Jacket Alexander Wennberg to take the challenge.