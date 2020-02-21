Casto eyes mixed-use redevelopment of Neil Avenue shopping center previously home to Giant Eagle

Columbus developer Casto is hoping to transform the Thurber Village shopping center on Neil Avenue into a mixed-use development complete with residential and commercial space, according to preliminary plans shared with the Harrison West Society Wednesday night.

But first, the developer and property owner has to strike a deal with the strip’s remaining anchor tenant: CVS.

The shopping center had been home to a Giant Eagle grocery store at 777 Neil Ave., but it closed in 2017. For the remainder of its lease in the property, Giant Eagle operated the state’s Last Call liquor store, but that business closed at the end of January.

