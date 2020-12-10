Casey Goodson Jr.’s mother, family attorneys speak at news conference

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The mother of Casey Goodson Jr. is continuing to speak out on her son’s behalf.

On Wednesday, Tamala Payne gave her first local interview to NBC4’s Kerry Charles. On Thursday morning, she is expected to make a statement and take questions during a news conference. Assisting Payne is the law firm Walton + Brown of Columbus. You can watch her here.

Goodson, 23, was shot and killed by Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Meade last Friday in Columbus. Meade was taking part in an operation with the U.S. Marshal’s Service in the Northland area when he and fellow law enforcement officers spotted Goodson, whose presence was unrelated to the marshal’s activities.

Accounts of what happened next differ from police sources and Goodson’s family, with police saying there was a verbal altercation before the shooting and family saying that Goodson was returning home and legally permitted to carry a concealed weapon.

“I want murder charges,” Payne said of Meade. “I want his badge taken. I want him prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

The Franklin County coroner reported Wednesday that Goodson was struck by bullets three times.

Meade is on leave as Columbus police and the FBI investigate the shooting.