Cases of Legionella at Mount Carmel Grove City climb

GROVE CITY (WCMH) — The number of Legionnaire’s disease cases at Mount Carmel Grove City has risen to 13.

Franklin County Public Health posted on its website that seven of the patients are female, six are male, with an average age of 69 years old.

One person has died from the outbreak.

The patients suffering from the disease were treated at Mount Carmel Grove City between April 27 and May 31.

Mount Carmel Grove City has implemented the following steps to protect those who have contact with the hospital and to reduce the risk of more infections:

– Flushing all hot and cold water lines and fixtures throughout the facility

– Implementing immediate practices to disinfect hot and cold water lines and fixtures

– Testing and cleaning all ice machines

– Making sure the on-sight cooling towers are cleaned and serviced

– Testing water sources and providing test results to the Ohio Department of Health

– Providing their water management plan to the Ohio Department of Health for review

– Passing out bottled water to patients and staff

Legionnaires’ disease generally kills about 10 percent of those diagnosed in the general population, but that rate can rise to 1 in 4 people when the outbreak is at a nursing home or hospital.

According to the Center for Disease Control, Legionnaires’ disease is caused by the bacteria Legionella.

Patients develop pneumonia-like symptoms like cough, shortness of breath, muscle aches, headache, and fever.

The disease spreads through water droplets in the air, and lives in fresh water where the bacteria can multiply, says the CDC.