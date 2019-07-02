Case of Legionnaire’s disease confirmed at Delaware Co. nursing home

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Delaware General Health District is investigating a confirmed case of Legionnaires’ disease at the Country View of Sunbury nursing home.

Delaware General Health District’s environmental health division staff and a certified plumbing inspector visited the site to identify the possible sources of the Legionella bacteria. The department is conducting environmental sampling and recommending steps the nursing home can take to prevent the disease from spreading further, according to a press release from the Delaware General Health District.

The name of the person who contracted the bacteria hasn’t been released.

Country View is working with the health department to help identify other residents for testing. The facility is also cooperating with the health department and the Ohio Department of Health in the investigation.

According to the county health office, Country View has implemented recommended water use restriction to reduce possible exposure to the disease. Those restrictions include minimizing contact with faucets and shower heads.

A statement from Country View reads in part:

The Facility takes very seriously the health and safety of our residents and staff. We are working in partnership with the Delaware County Health Department and the Ohio Department of Health to ascertain if Legionella bacteria is within our facility and have taken every precaution to protect residents and staff while the testing and remediation is underway. Country View of Sunbury is dedicated to the safety of our residents and the community we serve. Country View statement

Legionnaires’ disease is a severe form of pneumonia caused by the Legionella bacterium.

Although Legionella can live in fresh water, it is often associated with large or complex water systems that are usually found in hospitals, nursing homes or hotels.

Legionnaires’ disease cannot be obtained from another person. It can only be contracted by breathing in small water droplets that contain Legionella from sources such as hot tubs or showers.

In a press release, the Delaware General Health District wrote, “Investigations into Legionnaires’ disease are complex, and often difficult to determine the origin of the bacteria.”

Symptoms include cough, shortness of breath, fever, muscle aches, and headaches.

This is the second health facility to report at least one Legionella case in the last two months. Sixteen people have allegedly contracted Legionnaire’s disease from the new Mount Carmel Grove City facility, with one of the victims dying after contracting the disease.