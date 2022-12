Arson and firefighter units respond to multiple cars set on fire in Northwest Columbus (Courtesy/Ronald Clark, NBC4)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Three cars were set on fire overnight in a northwest apartment complex in Columbus.

According to a police dispatch report, at 2:50 a.m. Tuesday morning three cars were set on fire in the parking lot of the Harper House at the Highlands on Sawmill Place Boulevard, near West Dublin Granville Road.

An arson unit and firefighters are investigating at the scene, but there is no suspect at this time or any further information available.