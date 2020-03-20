Caring for your mental health during Covid-19

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — As coronavirus spreads throughout Ohio and the world, many people say they’re struggling with anxiety and other mental health issues.

“Social distancing” can prove an effective tool for stopping the spread of the virus, but the isolation it causes can lead to other concerns.

Lori Criss, Director of the Ohio Deptartment of Mental Health, says the stress of the coronavirus outbreak can trigger emotional problems for people including:

-Anxiety and worry

-Loneliness

-Anger

-Boredom

-Depression

She also says for people with chemical or food dependencies, stressful times like these can prompt relapses and self-destructive behavior.

If you are struggling with these issues, Criss suggests you maintain contact with your physician and use telemedicine if necessary to address concerns.

Ohio also provides several support mechanisms: