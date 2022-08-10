COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The African American Male Wellness Agency held a career fair Tuesday.

The hiring event was part of Black Men’s Health Week. The theme was “Life Works When You Work” and the goals included helping those who are unemployed, in need of a career change, or are looking for a more fulfilling job.

The National Center for Urban Solutions partnered with the agency to hold the fair. Organizers say it is important to make sure people of color are aware of the opportunities to better their lives and careers.

“We see a lot of times where our community is stagnant when it comes to progression and upskilling and we like to tap into our communities to really establish that workforce and bring awareness to different opportunities for people of color and different diversities and minorities,” said Deondre Kirksey, of the National Center for Urban Solutions.

Dozens of employers were at the event — some were hiring on the spot.