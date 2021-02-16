Cardiologist urges caution while clearing snow

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – For some, digging out from this week’s winter storm could put your health at risk.

OhioHealth’s Dr. Kevin Stiver said a lot of people underestimate how much work it takes to get their driveway clear of snow, and with this week’s storm, it’s not just snow, but ice and bitter cold as well.

Clearing a couple feet of snow can be a demanding task.

“You go from 0 to 100 right away and it can be a lot of strain on the body and particularly the heart,” Stiver, a cardiologist, said.

He said doctors’ top concerns after a snowstorm are adults and heart attacks.

Stiver said young people typically adapt better to the weather.

“Picking it up, the snow, just going through it,” said Kaleb Manghast, who was out shoveling Tuesday afternoon.

Manghast, 17, was out with his sister, shoveling to make some extra money.

“I saw the driveways were bad, the roads were bad, so I said, ‘Why not go out here, make some money, do some good for the community?’” he said.

For part of the dig, NBC 4’s Karina Cheung monitored Manghst’s heart rate. It started at 120 beats per minutes, and after about 15 minutes, ha risen to 128 beats per minute.

Stiver said everyone’s heart rate is different, and while it’s important, there is more to look out for.

“More important thing to understand is how do you feel, if you’re having chest pain, or if you just don’t feel well or if you feel lightheaded or feel something in the sense of this is not how I normally feel,” Stiver said.

The best course of action, Stiver recommends, is asking for help if you’re worried about your health.

As for Manghast, he has a full day of shoveling ahead of him Wednesday.

“I have appointments tomorrow, so probably all week, you know, and I’m fine with that,” he said. “I have nothing to do. It’s better than playing video games, you know? I get a work out in at least, burn some calories.”

If you have to do the heavy lifting, Stiver recommends taking a break every now and then, taking a moment to see how you’re feeling and to warm up.