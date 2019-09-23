Cardington man charged with making threat against school system

CARDINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A Cardington man has been charged with making terroristic threats and other crimes after police said he made a threat against the Cardington Lincoln School District.

Nicholas N. Smith, 33, has been officially charged with aggravated menacing, making terroristic threats, obstructing official business, resisting arrest, domestic violence by threats, and persistent disorderly conduct.

According to the Cardington Police Department, police received a complaint Sunday that a threat had been made against the school district.

According to the prosecutor in the case, Smith was having a phone conversation with a relative on speakerphone and other people heard the alleged threat.

During the investigation, police identified Smith as the person who allegedly made the threat, arresting him.

The police then contacted Cardington Lincoln Schools Superintendent Brian Petrie about the threat.

After consultation between police and school officials, the school system was open for classes Monday.

Petrie released the following statement, which was sent to parents Monday:

I am writing as a follow up to my call sent out last night (September 22, 2019) in regard to a threat to the school. On Sunday, the District received communication from the Cardington Village Police that an adult had been apprehended for making a verbal threat toward our school building that houses students in grades 5-12. In consultation with law enforcement, we determined that any threat to the schools, staff, and students was eliminated due to the individual being in custody. I decided to send a call last night, not to create panic, but as an attempt to reduce the rumors and uncertainty that can spread through social media. I have been alerted that there are multiple rumors and misinformation regarding the incident. I cannot speak to all rumors generated from social media posts, however I believe it is important to address the following. There have been reports that there were multiple individuals who made threats from the same incident. Law enforcement officials have confirmed that this information is false. What this situation tells us is that our commitment to student safety is working through the efforts of our families, staff, and law enforcement. Our students and parents are asked to alert us or law enforcement when they witness suspicious activity or when they hear a threat. They did just that. All threats will be investigated thoroughly in cooperation with the village police and the sheriff’s department. While I can speak to building operations and student safety, I cannot provide further information on any criminal proceeding regarding the adult who made the threat. We will continue to work closely with the Cardington Police Department and our School Resource Officer to ensure that the buildings are appropriately monitored. Please take this time, as we will, to reinforce with your children the importance of speaking up when they see or hear something threatening or suspicious. Also, while it is difficult not to know every detail of an investigation as a parent, we will do our best to inform you of all relevant information when it comes to student safety.

Smith is currently in jail on $25,000 bond, no 10 percent, meaning he would have to put up the entire amount to get out of jail.