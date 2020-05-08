Carbon Hill man facing rape, child pornography charges

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Carbon Hill man was arrested on rape and child pornography charges Thursday.

According to the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, Joshua Wayne Weaver, 40, is charged with rape and pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor.

Prosecutor’s office staff found Weaver at his work, conducted a search of his Carbon Hill residence, arranged for a forensic exam of the victim, and recovered evidence of the alleged crime, according to a statement from the office.

Weaver was arrested within seven hours of the complaint coming to light, which the prosecutor’s office said “helped save a young victim who was at risk” and notified the victim’s mother of the situation.

Weaver appeared via video from the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail before Judge Grace of the Athens County Municipal Court Friday, where the judge set bond at $1 million cash or surety. Weaver was ordered to have no contact with the victim or the victim’s mother and no contact with anyone under the age of 18.

Weaver is set to be back in court for a preliminary hearing on May 15.