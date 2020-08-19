Carbon Hill man convicted on rape and sexual imposition charges

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Carbon Hill man was convicted of several counts of felonious rape and sexual imposition charges on Thursday.

The Athens County Prosecutor’s Office says Joshua Wayne Weaver, 40, was sentenced to life imprisonment.

According to the county prosecutor, Weaver was charged with rape and pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor.

Weaver appeared via video from the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail before the judge of the Athens County Municipal Court Friday.

His charges are as follows:

*Nine counts of rape, felonies of the first degree

* Five counts of Gross Sexual imposition, felonies of the fourth degree

*Sixteen counts of Pandering Sexually-Oriented Matter Involving a Minor or Impaired person, a felony of second degree

*Five counts of Gross Sexual Imposition, Felonies of the third degree

*Nine counts of Sexual Conduct with Animal, misdemeanors of the second degree

Prosecutor Keller J. Blackburn reports that “Weaver was sentenced to life imprisonment. Should he be released from prison, Weaver shall be subject to a mandatory term of five years of post-release control and Tier III sex offender registration, which would require in-person verification every ninety days for life,” says Blackburn.