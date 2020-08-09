Caravan of Action hits the streets, reminding people about Census, election

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Twin Rivers chapter of The Links are challenging Columbus residents to act.

The Caravan of Action and Car Canvassing are reminding people to take the 2020 Census and to vote in November.

Columbus firefighters also showed up in the Linden neighborhood Saturday to help drop backpacks, voter registration information, and a Healthy Matters meal kit to a family of four.

“We really want people to think about the census and it’s not just filling it out,” said Jakki Allen, co-chair of the National Trends Services for Twin Rivers. “It’s really to fill it out so you are counted. It doesn’t matter if you are an immigrant or an ex-offender. You can still fill it out and everything is confidential.”

The Caravan of Action will be making another round on Aug. 22.