A stolen car struck an SUV and Columbus Utility truck (Courtesy Ronald Clark, WCMH)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A car reported stolen out of North Olmstead, a suburb southwest of Cleveland, was totaled after it crashed at the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and East Weber Road at around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Franklin County sheriff officers and Blendon Township police were following the car, which was stolen months ago, before the car hit an SUV and a Columbus City utility truck. Both occupants in the SUV and utility truck escaped with minor injuries.

After the crashes the car stopped on Cleveland Ave. near Manchester Avenue and the driver fled the scene. A gun was recovered lying in the middle of the street, but officers could not find the driver.