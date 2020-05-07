Car stolen, apartment broken into near OSU’s campus during stay at home order

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are investigating after a campus-area apartment was broken into and a car stolen in mid-March.

Columbus police say a campus-area apartment was broken into while residents were away during the stay-at-home order, near McMillen Avenue.

Reports state these items were missing including some cash:

-Dark blue, 2012 Mazda 3

-Jewelry

-Sunglasses

-Blue Bose speaker

Police haven’t identified any suspect and ask for anyone with information to contact Det. Keckley at 614-645-2048 or SMK1775@columbuspolice.org.

