COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A car ran into a tire store in Hilltop Sunday and will need to remain there until at least Monday.

According to Columbus Police, the vehicle struck Grismer Tire, located on the 600 block of North Wilson Road, at approximately 1:20 p.m.

Police said the car will stay there until the building can be stablized and the car removed, which they estimate would be sometime Monday.

There is no report of injuries related to the crash.