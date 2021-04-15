Car crashes into a house injuring 12-year-old girl, driver charged and arrested

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH)– A vehicle crashed into a residence at 5299 Crescent Ct. just after midnight on April 13, 2021.

According to investigators, a black sedan struck the home with a family inside and the car was almost completely inside the house. A 12-year-old girl was inside the room where the car hit.

The girl was transported to an area hospital with severe injuries. An man suffered a minor injury and was not transported. The home also sustained severe damage.

Dash camera video provided by the Hilliard Division of Police shows a man climb out of the house where the car entered. Then, someone screamed at the man to put their hands up and told the person, “you are under arrest,” told the end of the confrontation after the suspect was trying to explain himself.

Photo provided by Hilliard Division of Police dash camera

Police identified the driver as Joseph Morgan, 34, of Columbus. He was arrested and taken to the Franklin County Jail.

CHARGES FILED:

Aggravated vehicular assault, a third-degree felony,

Obstructing business, a fifth-degree felony. The obstruction charges are a result of Morgan not complying at the scene.

Police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash. A blood sample was obtained and submitted for lab testing. The case remains under investigation.