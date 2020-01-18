Car crashes into home in southwest Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A car has crashed into a home in southwest Columbus following a pursuit.

According to Columbus Police, Franklin Township police were pursuing a car at approximately 6:40 p.m.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a brief pursuit between Franklin Township and the suspect vehicle.

Police said the car crashed into a home near the intersection of Regina Avenue and Vanderberg Avenue.

No injuries have been reported. One person is in custody.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.