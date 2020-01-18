Car crashes into home in southwest Columbus

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A car has crashed into a home in southwest Columbus following a pursuit.

According to Columbus Police, Franklin Township police were pursuing a car at approximately 6:40 p.m.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a brief pursuit between Franklin Township and the suspect vehicle.

Police said the car crashed into a home near the intersection of Regina Avenue and Vanderberg Avenue.

No injuries have been reported. One person is in custody.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools