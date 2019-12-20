Police: Juveniles crash stolen car into COTA bus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say two juveniles crashed a stolen vehicle into a COTA bus near downtown Columbus Friday afternoon.

According to Columbus Police, it happened around 1:57 p.m. in the area of East Town Street and Lester Drive.

Police said the bus was traveling east on Town Street. Two juveniles were driving a stolen vehicle south on Lester Drive.

One of the juveniles was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital. The other was treated at the scene of the crash and taken into custody by police.

According to police, two passengers on the bus were treated by medical staff. One was taken to an area hospital.

Police are investigating he crash.