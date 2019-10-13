Two killed, four injured in car crash in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A fatal car crash has closed the intersection of Sunbury Road and Morse Road in northeast Columbus Saturday, according to Columbus Police.

Chief Steve Martin with the Columbus Division of Fire, said two people died and four others were taken to area hospitals as a result of the crash.

The accident occurred at approximately 10 p.m.

Two of the injured victims were taken to Mt. Carmel East; one to Grant Medical Center; and one to St. Ann’s Hospital.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Columbus Fire was assisted at the scene by Westerville and Mifflin Township.

No other information is available at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.