COSHOCTON, Ohio (WCMH) — The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said that a man died in a crash after losing consciousness and driving into a home.

Police say that a 911 call was received around 8:13 p.m. on Thursday regarding an injury in the 900 block of Main St.

An initial investigation done by deputies determined that a car struck a home after a male driver lost consciousness, causing his foot to press on the accelerator.

Coshocton police said that all people in the home that was struck were unharmed and the male driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

A female passenger was in the vehicle and was med-flighted to Akron General Hospital with unknown injuries, according to CCSO.

