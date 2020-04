COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A semi-truck car carrier crash has closed an exit ramp off of westbound I-70 near downtown Columbus Saturday afternoon.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the ramp to Mound Street off I-70 westbound is closed due to the crash.

Motorists are urged to find an alternate route.

There are no reports of injuries.

The road will remain closed while crews work to clean up the area.