Morrow County fugitive captured in Columbus charged with murder

MORROW COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A fugitive from Morrow County captured in Columbus Monday night was charged with two counts of murder by the sheriff’s office Tuesday.

Brian Lee, 39, of Marengo, was charged in connection with the deaths of Linda Vannatta and Brandon Petty, who the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office said were shot early Monday morning in Harmony Township. Two other people were injured in the shooting.

Leeann N. Kinder

According to police, Lee was involved in a pursuit on I-71 South in Delaware County near the 36/37 exit into Franklin County. He was pursued by the Ohio State Highway Patrol and sheriff’s deputies from Delaware and Morrow counties.

Leeann N. Kinder, 27, of Marengo, who was with Lee at the time he was arrested, was taken into custody as well. She is being charged with receiving stolen property, according to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office. On Tuesday, Kinder was charged by Morrow County with two counts of complicity to murder.

Columbus Police were able to apprehend the pair after they ditched the vehicle at Grasmere Avenue and Weldon Avenue at 8:55 p.m. Monday.