COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Capital University rising sophomore Mike Hooffstetter died Sunday, July 24, while swimming with friends in Lake Michigan. He was 19 years old.

A native of Grove City, Hooffstetter attended Grove City High School and played both football and basketball for the Greyhounds. While in high school, he was the recipient of the DAWGS Academic Scholarship.

“The death of any member of the Capital Family is difficult, but it’s especially hard to accept when it’s a student who had so much life ahead of him,” Capital University President Dave Kaufman said in a statement. “Mike shone academically and athletically. Even in just his first year as a football player, he demonstrated a strong commitment to the team and an unwavering dedication to his teammates.”

In the classroom, Hooffstetter was a Dean’s List student majoring in criminology and psychology. His career ambition was to enter the law enforcement field.

On the field, Hooffstetter put together a solid freshman season as a defensive end. He finished the year with 13 tackles, including 2.5 sacks in seven games. In his first collegiate game against Defiance on September 2, 2021, Hooffstetter helped Capital to its first win since November of 2018 as he recorded three tackles, two of which were solo sacks for a loss of seven yards.

“Mike was an outstanding young man, great teammate, great student, and a great person,” Capital football coach Brian Foos said. “This is devastating news for our football family. My heart goes out to his family, our team, and anyone who had the pleasure of knowing Mike. I know he positively impacted so many during his short time on campus, and losing him is going to be difficult.”