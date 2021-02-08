CAPA’s Broadway in Columbus returns in September with “Hamilton”

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Association for the Performing Arts (CAPA) is returning this year, kicking of its 2021 season with the Broadway hit “Hamilton.”

The program’s Broadway in Columbus series is set to begin on Sept. 28 after being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The subscription program is now open and can be purchased via CAPA’s website.

Disney’s Frozen, once part of the 2021 subscription package, has been canceled.

The schedule for the Broadway in Columbus series is:

Hamilton: Sept. 28-Oct. 17, 2021

Hadestown: Nov. 16-21, 2021

Fiddler on the Roof: Dec. 14-19, 2021

Cats: Jan. 11-16, 2022

Come From Away: Feb. 8-13, 2022

Pretty Woman: The Musical: Mar. 29-April 3, 2022

The season option will be Beautiful — The Carole King Musical, scheduled for March 11 and 12, 2022.