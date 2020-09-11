CAPA offers abbreviated and socially distanced summer movie series

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – CAPA launched an abbreviated and socially distanced summer movie series.

The Columbus Association of Performing Arts says the series will run between September 17 till September 27 at the Ohio Theatre.

“The CAPA Summer Movie Series has been a 50-year tradition at the Ohio Theatre and one of Columbus’ most-loved events,” stated CAPA President and CEO Chad Whittington. “Though it will be abbreviated, we’re thrilled to reopen the Ohio Theatre with new health protocols for our annual presentation of classic movies and Clark Wilson on the “Mighty Morton” organ.”

According to the organization, only 300 seats will be available, and patrons will be asked to follow safety protocols which includes socially distance seating and mandatory face coverings.

2020 CAPA Summer Movie Series Safety Protocols