CAPA offers abbreviated and socially distanced summer movie series

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – CAPA launched an abbreviated and socially distanced summer movie series.
The Columbus Association of Performing Arts says the series will run between September 17 till September 27 at the Ohio Theatre.
“The CAPA Summer Movie Series has been a 50-year tradition at the Ohio Theatre and one of Columbus’ most-loved events,” stated CAPA President and CEO Chad Whittington. “Though it will be abbreviated, we’re thrilled to reopen the Ohio Theatre with new health protocols for our annual presentation of classic movies and Clark Wilson on the “Mighty Morton” organ.”
According to the organization, only 300 seats will be available, and patrons will be asked to follow safety protocols which includes socially distance seating and mandatory face coverings.
2020 CAPA Summer Movie Series Safety Protocols
- Patrons, staff, and volunteers must wear face masks/coverings at all times.
- Audience members will be asked to practice social distancing, leaving at least three empty seats between parties and an empty row in front and behind them. Groups larger than four people must be from the same household.
- Tickets must be pre-purchased online at www.capa.com and are limited to a maximum capacity of 300. Ticket strips will not be offered in 2020.
- Hand sanitizer stations will be available in the lobby and restrooms.
- Patrons will all enter from a single entrance point through the front doors of the Ohio Theatre and depart through a separate exit point to prevent cross-traffic.
- Concessions will not be offered.
- There will be no intermission.
- Doors will open 35 minutes prior to the screening beginning. Organist Clark Wilson will begin playing 30 minutes prior to the screening beginning.
- CAPA will implement enhanced, deep-cleaning procedures between each screening and increase the fresh air intake through the HVAC system.
- Those exhibiting any COVID-19 symptoms or who may have been exposed to someone presenting symptoms in the 14 days prior to the screening are asked not to attend.