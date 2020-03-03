CAPA announces 2020-21 Broadway in Columbus season

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Association for the Performing Arts announced the shows scheduled for the upcoming 2020-21 Broadway in Columbus season.

Kicking off the new season is Come From Away, set to run Sept. 15-20 at the Ohio Theater.

In December, CAPA will bring in Fiddler on the Roof, set to run Dec. 8-13 at the Palace Theater.

First up in 2021 will be Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, which will be performed Jan. 29 and 30 at the Palace Theater. These performances, as well as the March 5-7 performances of the Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show at the Palace Theater, are not part of the CAPA subscription package, and tickets are on a first-come, first-served basis.

The regular season subscription performances get back underway with Pretty Woman: The Musical, scheduled for Feb. 9-14 at the Ohio Theater.

The season winds down Cats (March 23-28), Hadestown (April 27-May 2), and Frozen (June 2-13).

New subscriptions for the 2020-21 season go on sale Monday, April 20, at 10 a.m. Click here for more information.

CAPA also announced that Hamilton will be returning to Columbus for the 2021-22 season.