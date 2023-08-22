PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — A 28-year-old Ohio man has been detained after a local sheriff’s office said he tried to drown one of its deputies on Monday.

Richard Michael Turner, 28, of Kenton, Ohio, was arrested early on Tuesday and charged with attempted aggravated murder after a manhunt lasting several hours, according to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office. He was being held on a $230,000 bond on Tuesday after appearing in Portsmouth Municipal Court.

Authorities responded to the 160 block of Big Doney Road at 5:48 p.m. on Monday after a homeowner reported squatters on their property, the sheriff’s office said. The first unnamed deputy on the scene saw a man down by a pond, then proceeded to enter the home where Turner and one woman were inside.

Turner, who the sheriff’s office said appeared to be under the influence, took off running, and the deputy followed. Turner ran down a hill and jumped into a pond.

“You can’t tase me now, I am in water,” Turner yelled, according to the sheriff’s office. He then pulled the deputy into the pond.

After grabbing the deputy’s radio so they could not call for help, Turner positioned the deputy into a headlock and dragged them underwater. The deputy blacked out and almost drowned, the sheriff’s office said. Turner then fled the scene.

Tamera Clifton. (Courtesy Photo/Scioto County Sheriff’s Office)

Birdine Cole. (Courtesy Photo/Scioto County Sheriff’s Office)

Richard Turner. (Courtesy Photo/Scioto County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office began a manhunt to locate Turner, eventually finding and arresting him at 1:03 a.m. on Tuesday. Alongside attempted aggravated murder, Turner has been charged with attempted murder, felonious assault on a peace officer, obstructing official business, and breaking and entering.

Authorities also arrested 30-year-old Tamera Clifton, allegedly Turner’s girlfriend, and 39-year-old Birdine Cole, both charged with breaking and entering.