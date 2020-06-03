‘Can’t Stop Us:’ Columbus City Schools honors graduates with billboards

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The class of 2020 is adopting the mantra, “Can’t Stop Us” as Columbus City Schools seniors prepare for an historic graduation.

Wednesday, the message debuted on 14 electronic billboards across the city. The red signs also feature a silhouette made of the names of the district’s 21 high schools and a thank you to community sponsors. The billboards are the latest in a community-wide celebration for the 2020 graduates. Earlier in the week, district leaders dropped off more than 1,800 yard signs at students’ homes.

“June is always supposed to be a month of celebration for seniors who are graduating. And we wanted to make sure this June was no different.. Even though we know things are somewhat different from years past,” said Scott Varner, a spokesperson for Columbus City Schools.

The COVID-19 health crisis sidelined many traditional events and celebrations and forced classes online. The district formed a group of CCS seniors to develop recommendations for commencement and ways to celebrate the graduating class.

“We’ve made sure to listen to our seniors… everything from a virtual town hall to really having groups of our seniors give us ideas, give us their thoughts about how they want to see this celebration done,” Varner explained.

In addition to the billboards and yard signs, the district is also planning a military flyover and a special City Hall lighting in honor of the Class of 2020. All seniors will also receive a “Celebration Box” with gifts and a T-shirt. The district is encouraging students and community members to show their support by posting messages, photos and videos on social media with the hashtag #CCSGrad2020.

All CCS high school commencement ceremonies will be held online with virtual watch parties between June 22-27. Find the full streaming schedule here and complete information for the CCS Class of 2020 here.

Varner said, “It is very different from what we all thought it was going to be a few months ago, but this is still going to be a great celebration across the city.”