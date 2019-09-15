Canine officer Argo nabs suspected Perry Co. drug trafficker — twice

CROOKSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A suspected methamphetamine trafficker has been arrested for a second time following a run-in with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office’s patrol dog.

Michael W. Whitehouse

Michael W. Whitehouse, 63, was stopped on by the Central Ohio Drug Enforcement (CODE) Task Force on South Buckeye Street in Crooksville Friday, the sheriff’s office said.

The task force’s canine, Argo, alerted officers to the presence of illegal drugs inside Whitehouse’s vehicle, police said.

Upon searching the vehicle, police allegedly found more than an ounce of methamphetamine.

Whitehouse was arrested and charged with second-degree felony counts of aggravated trafficking and aggravated possession of methamphetamine.

At the time of Friday’s stop by task force officers, Whitehouse was already out on bail after being indicted for second-degree felony counts of aggravated trafficking and aggravated possession of methamphetamines stemming from a June 27 traffic stop.

During that traffic stop, police said Argo again helped officers, allegedly finding two ounces of methamphetamines inside Whitehouse’s vehicle.