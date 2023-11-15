COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Canine Companions, which trains and provides service dogs to adults, children and veterans with disabilities and facility dogs to healthcare professionals, is seeking additional volunteers to help prepare the next wave of puppies to make a difference in someone’s life.

The volunteer information session will take place Wednesday from 6-7 p.m. at the North Central Training Center in New Albany. The event is an opportunity to recruit new volunteers and provide information about Canine Companions.

Since 1975, Canine Companions has reached and changed more than 5.2 million lives with the help of its service dogs. Additionally, the center has served over 7,000 clients and reports an average 95% increase in quality of life for those individuals.

New volunteer members can help in this endeavor and be involved in multiple ways with Canine Companions, from puppy raising and dog bathing to answering phones at the front desk.

Canine Companions dogs, including Brutus, Scarlet, and Buckeye, have shared their remarkable journey to becoming fully trained companion dogs on air at NBC4. The nonprofit organization recently provided an in-depth look into the training process in a puppy’s journey to becoming a full-service assistance dog.

For more information on the information session or on how to become more involved with Canine Companions, visit here or email mmccracken@canine.org.