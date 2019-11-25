Candlelight vigil held to honor teen shot, killed Friday on Shady Lane

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Friends and family continue to remember the life of Brenden Brown, the 18-year-old who was shot and killed along Shady Lane Road Friday night.

Loved ones and community members gathered Sunday for a candlelight vigil.

Brenden was known as BB and his family said he was a gentle giant.

He was the oldest of five siblings with four younger sisters.

Those gathered at the vigil shared stories about him and prayed.

RELATED: Second fatal shooting this year has Shady Lane neighbor hoping for change

“It’s just such a shock,” said Sheila Eubanks. “Because like I said, this young man was into nothing, just graduated. Ready to live life, just happy all the time.”

Brown was shot on Columbus’ east side around 7:15 p.m. on Shady Lane Road Friday while driving his car near Shady Lane Elementary School, according to police.

He then sped up and crashed into utility poles near Livingston Avenue, police said.

Brenden’s mother Keeandra Brown helps other families who have lost loved ones to violence.

Now she’s going through it herself.

“My boy didn’t deserve this, he didn’t, he didn’t,” Keeandra Brown said Saturday. “He was amazing.”

She added: “He just started his life and somebody robbed him from it,” she said.

Brenden’s loved ones also want answers.

So far, Columbus Police have not made any arrests in connection with his death.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4730 or hconley@columbuspolice.org.