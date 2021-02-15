Cancer screenings put on hold for snow, pantry also affected at LifeCare Alliance in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Snowy weather will impact cancer screenings and the food pantry at LifeCare Alliance, but appointments will be rescheduled.

“Unfortunately because of the snow [on Tuesday], it’s going to be risky for people to get mammograms and screenings at the Columbus Cancer Clinic,” said Chuck Gehring, president and CEO of LifeCare Alliance. “They will have to close at least for the first half of the day, and they will be re-scheduled Friday.”

The Groceries-to-Go pantry at 670 Harmon Avenue is also going to be closed for part of the day on Tuesday. “At some point, we have to get all the food out to people,” Gehring said. “If it does close for part of the day Tuesday, we’ll get it out Wednesday.”

If you are in need of a cancer screening or mammogram, call 614-263-5006. All of the services are offered regardless of your ability to pay. The clinic is located at 1699 West Mound Street.

LifeCare Alliance needs Meals on Wheels drivers this winter. “It’s a great way to go out and serve the community,” Gehring said. “We need drivers in Marion, Logan, Champaign, Madison, and Franklin counties.”

To volunteer call 614-444-6325 or visit lifecarealliance.org and click on “Volunteers.”