CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are dead and another is in critical condition after a three-vehicle crash Sunday night in Canal Winchester, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP reports that at 9:25 p.m., 19-year-old Marcello Carenzio was driving a BMW northwest on US-33 before going off the left side of the road and crossing the median.

The BMW hit two other vehicles, a Buick driven by a woman, and a Ford driven by Danielle Webb, 30, going southeast on US-33.

According to OSHP, Carenzio and Webb were pronounced dead at the scene and the woman driving the Buick was taken to Mount Carmel East in critical condition.

Patrol states speed appears to be a factor in the crash as the investigation continues.