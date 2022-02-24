CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio (WCMH) — A family was able to make it out of a Canal Winchester home before it was destroyed by fire, early Thursday morning.

Firefighters say the fire started in an attached garage at the home located on Canal Court, and quickly spread throughout the house.

Crews took a defensive approach to get the flames under control because of the intensity of the fire.

One family member suffered minor burns and was treated at the scene according to firefighters.

No cause of the fire has been announced.