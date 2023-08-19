CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people were arrested and multiple guns were confiscated by police after a fight during a Week 1 high school football game in Canal Winchester.

A safety message sent to members of Canal Winchester schools late Friday night confirmed that a fight broke out at the Canal Winchester-Groveport Madison football game on the away side of the stadium just before 8 p.m.

Officers with Madison Township police removed the individuals from the stadium but noticed suspicious behavior from one person outside the stadium. That person had a concealed weapon, leading to officers searching two other individuals who had concealed weapons. This led to police arresting all three people and taking away four guns.

The statement from Canal Winchester Schools says the three individuals arrested are not students of either school. “The events at tonight’s game are both scary and frustrating,” wrote superintendent Kiya Hunt in a statement. “Our students deserve to attend games with their friends and make memories without fearing for their safety.”

Multiple law enforcement agencies came to the stadium to ensure the game could safely finish. The game was completed and police made sure all attendees left the stadium immediately.

This marks the second consecutive year arrests were made during a Canal Winchester-Groveport Madison football game. In 2022 when the game was hosted in Groveport, 18-year-old James Keys from Columbus was arrested after he and a 15-year-old were accused of firing shots outside the stadium during the game.

Officers detained Keys and the teenager after locating one handgun that was altered to make it fully automatic. Police said no one was injured and that six rounds were fired from the gun. A few days later after Keys posted bond, he was arrested a second time after officers recovered four handguns at a property.