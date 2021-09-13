Threat closes Canal Winchester schools Monday

Canal Winchester

CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio (WCMH) — A threat has caused Canal Winchester schools to be closed Monday.  

A spokesperson with the Canal Winchester Local Schools district confirmed that schools have been closed because of received threat.  

All schools have been evacuated and buses have been rerouted home.  

The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office says threats were called into the district’s high school and middle school as well as Pickerington High School North and the Walmart in Canal Winchester.  

Deputies continue to investigate.  

