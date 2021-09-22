Suspect arrested in bomb threats made against Canal Winchester, Pickerington schools

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been arrested in connection with bomb threats made earlier this month against businesses and schools in the Canal Winchester area, forcing those schools to close.

Yousif Amin Mubarak, 25, was arrested Tuesday without incident by the FBI in Portland, Oregon.

According to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, which announced the arrest Wednesday, Mubarak was previously a Canal Winchester resident.

According to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 12, Mubarak made several bomb threats directed towards areas of Canal Winchester. Deputies, along with members of the Federal Joint Terrorism Task Force investigated and determined those threats to be non-credible. The sheriff’s office said additional threats were made against the City of Canal Winchester and Violet Township school districts on Sept. 13.

The threats resulted in the closure of Canal Winchester Local Schools and the evacuation of Pickerington High School North.

Mubarak is awaiting an appearance in federal court on charges stemming from the threats.