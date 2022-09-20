CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio (WCMH) — A Canal Winchester student was arrested on Tuesday after a stolen gun was reported to be on school property.

Deputies responded to Canal Winchester High School around 9 a.m. after district officials initiated a non-emergency lockdown, according to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office. Law enforcement found the stolen gun in a car belonging to a student.

“[Our] administrators determined that a car matching the report made was on campus,” the school district said in a statement. “The administrative team and SRO (school resource officer) intervened with the students who were connected to the vehicle immediately. During a search of the vehicle in the school parking lot, deputies located a gun.”

The sheriff’s office said the female student was arrested and taken to Franklin County Jail for violating the Ohio Revised Code involving illegal conveyance of a weapon onto school grounds and receiving stolen property. Shortly after, the district lifted the high school’s lockdown at 10:26 a.m.

Fairfield County deputies are continuing to investigate the incident. This was one of two incidents on Tuesday where guns showed up at central Ohio high schools.

NBC4 does not name juvenile crime suspects unless police are actively searching for them, or they has been charged as an adult.