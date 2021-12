COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police is investigating a shooting in which a 16-year-old girl was killed on Piper Bend Dr. in Canal Winchester.

The shooting is reported to have taken place around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. Police confirmed a 16-year-old girl was shot and killed in the incident.

No further information is available at this time. This story will be updated with the latest confirmed information