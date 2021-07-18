Pet cat dies in Canal Winchester house fire

CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio (WCMH) — No people were injured but a family cat died in a house fire in Canal Winchester Sunday afternoon.

According to Violet Township Fire Department Chief Gregg Goodwin, the fire started in the basement of a home on the 7200 block of Amanda-Northern Road NW.

Goodwin said the family was able to escape the home, but that a pet cat died in the fire.

Goodwin said there was extensive damage to the home.

Close to 50 firefighters helped extinguish the fire, with Columbus, Truro, Madison, Greenfield, Bloom, and Basil Joint fire departments helping at the scene.

No firefighters were injured, Goodwin said.