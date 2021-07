CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a drowning Wednesday night in Canal Winchester.

According to the Madison Township Fire Department, rescue crews responded to a call on the 7200 block of Snowberry Lane shortly after 9 p.m.

The adult victim was taken to Mount Carmel East, where they were pronounced dead.

The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

No further information is available at this time.